Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $95.29 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $95.53. The company has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

