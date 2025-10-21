Triton Financial Group Inc Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $34,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $43,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.35.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE LMT opened at $505.20 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $473.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

