Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the period. CocaCola accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.1%

KO opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.69. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.