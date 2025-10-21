Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. The trade was a 18.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. The trade was a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of PG opened at $151.98 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $146.96 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.59. The firm has a market cap of $355.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

