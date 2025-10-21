Divergent Planning LLC Takes $294,000 Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 63.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,793,889,000 after buying an additional 3,490,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,912,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,577 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 2,782.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,445,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,135 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $880,960,000 after purchasing an additional 537,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.22.

Accenture Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $242.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.44. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The firm has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

