Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 2,122 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Linde by 445.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $520.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at $451.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $472.31 and a 200 day moving average of $464.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $486.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.67%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.