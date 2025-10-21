Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 53,618 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 348.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,618 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVW stock opened at $121.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $122.66. The company has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
