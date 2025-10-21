Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Afbi LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after purchasing an additional 373,546 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $617.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $602.86 and a 200 day moving average of $563.51. The company has a market capitalization of $768.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $619.60.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

