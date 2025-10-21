CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after buying an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after acquiring an additional 955,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,011,000 after acquiring an additional 908,554 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,747,000 after acquiring an additional 760,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $503.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $294.68 and a 1 year high of $517.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.85. The firm has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.20, a PEG ratio of 113.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective (up from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $555.00 price target (up from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.41, for a total transaction of $850,006.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,972,184.55. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $5,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 354,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,369,740. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,090 shares of company stock valued at $75,500,649. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.