Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $408.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Stryker from $418.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.76.

Stryker Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $381.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $329.16 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $379.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.09.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

