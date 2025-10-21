Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 1.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,779,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,130,711,000 after buying an additional 108,729 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,186,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,934,000 after buying an additional 114,843 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 70,734.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,671,000 after buying an additional 3,163,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,493,000 after buying an additional 614,809 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,762,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,468,000 after buying an additional 97,324 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 1.0%

S&P Global stock opened at $477.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.60. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on S&P Global from $621.00 to $558.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.