Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Postrock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CSCO opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $279.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $651,547.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,766,689.20. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

