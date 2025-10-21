Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $7.10 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $240.56 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $242.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.25, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $371,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.