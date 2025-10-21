Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Holdings Raised by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.4% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 82.1% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $292.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $296.87. The stock has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

