iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Holdings Increased by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,990,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $195.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.36 and its 200-day moving average is $181.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.