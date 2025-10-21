Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 420 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE IBM opened at $283.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $301.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.02 and a 200-day moving average of $262.25. The company has a market cap of $263.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.