Schnieders Capital Management LLC Takes $266,000 Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its position in shares of Corning by 64.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,408,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,347,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $290,610,000 after purchasing an additional 80,872 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Corning by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,337,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,111,000 after acquiring an additional 288,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Corning by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,844,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,546,000 after acquiring an additional 558,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Corning by 37.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,835,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $175,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $87.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 90.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 119.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $5,352,294.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 809,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,757,941.05. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 35,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,933.48. The trade was a 29.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,899 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

