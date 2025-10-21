DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,543 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $197,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $966,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,197,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,269,000 after purchasing an additional 401,418 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PWR shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $352.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $398.00 to $469.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.59.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $441.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $397.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.89. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $446.60. The stock has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

