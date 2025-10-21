Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,765 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,075,000 after buying an additional 1,991,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,015,000 after buying an additional 1,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,492,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,854,000 after buying an additional 1,136,151 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $119.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

