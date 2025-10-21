WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 149 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Aviso Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $595.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $594.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $565.34. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

