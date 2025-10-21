VCI Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

VCI Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.3% of VCI Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 111.8% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. CLSA initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $664.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $674.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $696.51. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

