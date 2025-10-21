Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 378 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 78.9% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14,706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 65,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 64,854 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 29,343 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,297,469 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $309,551,000 after buying an additional 722,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Arete Research raised Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $172.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 64.34%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

