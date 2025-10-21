Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Has $770,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.49.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

