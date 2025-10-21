SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Stock Holdings Boosted by DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 459.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,193,000 after acquiring an additional 82,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $105.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.