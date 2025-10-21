Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,391 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $95.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $95.53. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

