DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,851,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Home Depot by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,663,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.42.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8%

HD stock opened at $388.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $403.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.37. The stock has a market cap of $387.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

