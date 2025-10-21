Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 296 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 34.6% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild Redb cut GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.44.

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of GEV opened at $594.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $615.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.40. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $677.29. The stock has a market cap of $161.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.72.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

