Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 884 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for 0.7% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 519,669.1% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 70,132,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,490,411,000 after buying an additional 70,118,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,997,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,504,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,949 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,524,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 69.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,421,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $323,000,000 after buying an additional 990,947 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 16.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,292,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $739,761,000 after buying an additional 742,829 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $160.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.23.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Barclays lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $181.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Blackstone from $215.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $200.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $8,829,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,015,742.72. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone acquired 2,538,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $64,999,998.31. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,506,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,234,012.49. The trade was a 51.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,538,345 shares of company stock valued at $65,046,628 and sold 16,984,634 shares valued at $155,181,346. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.