Fiduciary Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE CL opened at $78.76 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $76.68 and a 12 month high of $100.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.34.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.43%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

