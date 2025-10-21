Fiduciary Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Fiduciary Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,645 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.2% of Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,394.75. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,769 shares of company stock worth $36,428,967 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Oracle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $367.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $276.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.19 and a 200 day moving average of $217.44. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.