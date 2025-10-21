Phoenix Financial Ltd. Sells 4,630 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,033 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,330,717,000. Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,699,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $333,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,230,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $829,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $143.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $159.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.11. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.73 and a 52 week high of $146.46.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

