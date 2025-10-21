Liberty One Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 91.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.95.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $503.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $294.68 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $456.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.85. The firm has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.20, a P/E/G ratio of 113.89 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.41, for a total transaction of $850,006.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,972,184.55. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total value of $1,152,330.06. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,815,405.86. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,090 shares of company stock worth $75,500,649 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.