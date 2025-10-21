Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,610 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% in the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of AMAT opened at $228.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.67 and its 200 day moving average is $175.28. The company has a market capitalization of $181.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $232.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $172.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.15.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

