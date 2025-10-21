Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after buying an additional 50,002,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after buying an additional 4,975,395 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,261,000 after buying an additional 81,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,443,000 after buying an additional 682,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $4,613,912,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $840.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $938.61.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $808.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $756.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $766.20. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $935.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

