IMG Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $840.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $948.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $925.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $938.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $808.88 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $935.63. The firm has a market cap of $765.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $756.56 and a 200-day moving average of $766.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.