Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,862 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $17,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD opened at $503.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.20, a PEG ratio of 113.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $294.68 and a one year high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,335,433.52. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,090 shares of company stock worth $75,500,649 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.95.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

