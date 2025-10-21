Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 28,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 21.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

