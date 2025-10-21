The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 57.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,755,196.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. This trade represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $843.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $771.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $763.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $766.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $673.57. The company has a market cap of $231.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.