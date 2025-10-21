Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Sells 271 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,664,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,940,883,000 after acquiring an additional 363,429 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 935,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,960,000 after purchasing an additional 358,906 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,271,000. Finally, Independence Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,496,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $204.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.22. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $206.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

