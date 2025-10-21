DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $127.26 Million Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,858,556 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 43,352 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $127,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CVS Health by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 418.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bernstein Bank decreased their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $82.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.30%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

