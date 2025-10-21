WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,679 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,238.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,213.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1,182.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $744.26 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,339.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,625,558.70. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

