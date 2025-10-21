Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Purchased by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,654,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,199 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,677,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,214,285,000 after purchasing an additional 450,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,815,000 after purchasing an additional 466,048 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.2%

AMD opened at $240.56 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $242.88. The company has a market cap of $390.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.25, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at $384,529,181.40. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.