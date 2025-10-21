DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $169.96 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,545,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,806 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $169,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 109,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $71.82. The company has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day moving average is $65.21.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.84.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

