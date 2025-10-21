Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,929,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after buying an additional 1,293,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 64.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,634,000 after buying an additional 1,041,273 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 592.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 867,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,728,000 after buying an additional 742,281 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $206.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.67.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

