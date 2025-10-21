Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 2,055 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 107.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $119.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

