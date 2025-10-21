iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Bought by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 66,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

