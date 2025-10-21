Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 9.6% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Booking by 1.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,300,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 15.9% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 50.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,141.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,454.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,349.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,096.23 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $41.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total transaction of $5,588,639.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,237,930.44. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,045.80. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5,975.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,808.81.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

