Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 258 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.3% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 64,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $505.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $117.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.36.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.35.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

