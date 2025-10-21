Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $388.91 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $387.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $403.72 and its 200 day moving average is $378.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.42.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

