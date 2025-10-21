Probity Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Southern Company (The) $SO

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Southern in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Shares of SO stock opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. Southern Company has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

